2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-School Specialty says Q1 revenue rose 2.3 pct to $93.7 mln

May 3 School Specialty Inc

* School specialty announces fiscal year 2016 first quarter financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 2.5 to 3 percent

* Q1 revenue rose 2.3 percent to $93.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

