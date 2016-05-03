版本:
BRIEF-Prothena posts Q1 loss per share of $0.81

May 4 Prothena Corporation Plc

* Prothena reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides research and development update

* Q1 loss per share $0.81

* Q1 revenue $300,000

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.77, revenue view $235000.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

