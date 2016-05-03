版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-L.B. Foster posts loss per share of $0.28

May 4 L.B. Foster Co

* L.B. Foster reports first quarter operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $126.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $128.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

