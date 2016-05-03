BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners Q1 loss per share $0.29

May 3 Viper Energy Partners Lp :

* Viper Energy Partners Lp, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* During Q1 of 2016, company recorded an impairment charge of $26.0 million as a result of depressed commodity prices

* Viper Energy Partners Lp qtrly loss per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $15.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 2016 production was 6,161 boe/d, up 27% from 4,844 boe/d in q1 of 2015