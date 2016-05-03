BRIEF-Glu Mobile Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07

May 3 Glu Mobile Inc :

* Glu reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $54.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 revenue $46 million to $49 million

* Non-GAAP revenue is expected to be between $215.0 million and $235.0 million in 2016

* Glu mobile inc sees FY basic loss per share $0.11 to $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $59.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 58.7%

* GAAP net loss $0.05 -$0.06 per share

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $215 million to $235 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $260.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S