版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-Capital Senior Living Q1 loss per share $0.21

May 3 Capital Senior Living Corp :

* Capital Senior Living Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue $109.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.5 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital Senior Living says average monthly rent for co's consolidated communities in q1 of 2016 was $3,443, an increase of $150 per occupied unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐