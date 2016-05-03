BRIEF-Capital Senior Living Q1 loss per share $0.21

May 3 Capital Senior Living Corp :
* Capital Senior Living Corporation reports first quarter
2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $109.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.5
million
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.3 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Capital Senior Living says average monthly rent for co's
consolidated communities in q1 of 2016 was $3,443, an increase
of $150 per occupied unit
