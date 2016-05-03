版本:
BRIEF-SCI Engineered Materials reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 3 SCI Engineered Materials Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue fell 50 percent to $1.375 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

