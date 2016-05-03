版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-J Alexanders Holdings Q1 sales $56.88 mln

May 3 J Alexanders Holdings Inc :

* J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. reports results for first quarter of 2016

* Q1 sales rose 1.2 percent to $56.88 million

* Previously released guidance for 2016, with exception of 2016 effective tax rate, remains unchanged

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐