BRIEF-Vector announces pricing of additional senior notes

May 3 Vector Group

* Vector announces pricing of an additional $235 million of 7.750% senior secured notes due 2021

* Priced, and entered into an agreement to issue and sell, additional $235 million principal amount of 7.750% senior secured notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

