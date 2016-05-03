版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Paycom Software sees Q2 revenue $69 milllion-$71 million

May 3 Paycom Software Inc

* Paycom Software, Inc. Reports record first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $69 million to $71 million

* Q1 revenue $90.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $83.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $320 million to $322 million

* Q2 revenue view $68.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $311.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐