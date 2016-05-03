版本:
BRIEF-Intralinks sees 2016 loss per share $0.44-$0.48

May 3 Intralinks Holdings Inc

* Intralinks announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $70.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $69.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 10 to 12 percent

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $72 million to $73 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $300 million to $306 million

* Sees FY 2016 gaap loss per share $0.44 to $0.48

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $298.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap net income per share $0.12 to $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $73.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

