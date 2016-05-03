版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Domtar increases quarterly dividend

May 3 Domtar Corp

* Domtar announces an increase to its quarterly dividend

* Board of directors approved a 4% increase to its quarterly dividend (from $0.40 per share to $0.415 per share) on its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐