BRIEF-Kar auction services, inc Q1 adjusted operating EPS $0.55

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Kar Auction Services Inc
* Kar Auction Services, inc. reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 revenue $745 million versus i/b/e/s view $693.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $145 million
* Sees 2016 operating adjusted net income per share $2.03 - $2.18
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $735 - $760 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.