BRIEF-Pros Holdings reports qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.27

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Pros Holdings Inc
* Pros holdings, inc. reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly gaap revenue 37.9 million versus 43.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $36.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $37.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.68
* Qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.27
* Sees q2 total revenue $35 to $36 million
* Sees FY total revenue $150 to $153 million
* Sees q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.32 to $0.34
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.14, revenue view $151.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.