BRIEF-Kaman Corp reports Q1 adjusted EPS $0.41

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Kaman Corp
* Kaman reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirming full-year outlook for 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.55, revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.