2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Kaman Corp reports Q1 adjusted EPS $0.41

May 3 Kaman Corp

* Kaman reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirming full-year outlook for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.55, revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

