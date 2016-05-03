BRIEF-Devon Energy reports Q1 adjusted core loss $0.53/share excluding items

May 3 Devon Energy :

* Reports first-quarter 2016 results

* Raised full-year production guidance by 3 percent

* Lowered 2016 operating cost outlook by $50 million

* Devon Energy Corp says Q1 total operating revenue $2,126 million versus $3,265 million last year

* Q1 adjusted core loss per share $0.53 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* G&A costs savings remain on track to reduce overhead by up to $500 million on an annual basis

* Lowering its full-year LOE outlook by $50 million to a range of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion

* Reorganization effort resulted in $234 million of non-recurring charges in Q1

* Company is on track to reduce G&A costs by up to $500 million on an annual basis

* Devon's reported oil production averaged 285,000 barrels per day in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Devon exited Q1 with $4.6 billion of liquidity

* Devon has raised midpoint of its 2016 guidance by 15,000 boe per day, or 3 percent

* In Q1 of 2016, company reduced its employee count by approximately 20 percent

* As a result of G&A cost-reduction initiatives, overhead costs are projected to decline to approximately $160 million in Q2

* Total workforce reduction now at more than 25 percent over past 12 months