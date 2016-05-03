BRIEF-Matador Resources Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.26

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Matador Resources Co :
* Matador Resources Company reports first quarter 2016 results and provides operational update
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.16
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Average daily oil equivalent production was up 1% from 23,513 boe per day to 23,846 BOE per day in quarter
* Affirms its 2016 guidance as initially provided at its analyst day on February 3, 2016
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
