BRIEF-Matador Resources Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.26

* Matador Resources Company reports first quarter 2016 results and provides operational update

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.16

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Average daily oil equivalent production was up 1% from 23,513 boe per day to 23,846 BOE per day in quarter

* Affirms its 2016 guidance as initially provided at its analyst day on February 3, 2016