BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores reports Q1 loss per share $0.03

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Smart & Final Stores Inc
* Smart & Final Stores Inc reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 sales $908.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $937.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly comparable store sales growth of 2.0%
* Maintaining previously issued guidance for 2016 fiscal year ending January 1, 2017
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $4.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.