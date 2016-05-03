BRIEF-Jack Henry & Associates reports Q3 earnings $0.68/share

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Jack Henry & Associates Inc
* Jack Henry & Associates ends third quarter fiscal 2016 with 8% increase in revenue
* Q3 earnings per share $0.68
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $325.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jack Henry & Associates Inc says revenue for quarter increased 8% compared to Q3 of fiscal 2015 to $333.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
