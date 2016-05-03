BRIEF-Under Armour says Chief Merchandising Officer Henry Stafford has decided to leave

May 3 Under Armour Inc :
* Henry Stafford will be leaving Under Armour in July 2016
* Under Armour announces changes to senior management team
* Michael lee will be assuming responsibilities of chief
digital officer as Robin Thurston will be leaving company in
July 2016
* Henry Stafford, chief merchandising officer, has decided
to leave Under Armour after six years of service
* Kip Fulks will assume chief merchandising officer
responsibilities on an interim basis
* Robin Thurston will be leaving company in July 2016
