BRIEF-Avis Budget Group Q1 adj loss per share $0.28

May 3 Avis Budget Group Inc :

* Avis Budget Group reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.28

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.53

* Q1 revenue $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.88 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.70 to $3.30

* Year 2016 revenue will increase 3% to 5% to $8.75 to $8.9 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.95, revenue view $8.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avis Budget Group inc says expect to see progressive improvement in both pricing metrics and earnings comparisons over course of year

* Also expects will generate $450 to $500 million of free cash flow in 2016, and will repurchase $300 to $400 million of common stock in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)