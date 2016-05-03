版本:
2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Globus Medical reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29

May 3 Globus Medical Inc

* Globus Medical reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.20

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Sees FY 2016 sales $583 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $139.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.3 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $584.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

