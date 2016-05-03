BRIEF-Potbelly Corp reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Potbelly Corp
* Potbelly corporation reports results for first fiscal quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $96 million versus i/b/e/s view $96.2 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 3.7 percent
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 55 - 65 total new shop openings, including 45 - 50 company-operated shop openings in 2016
* Sees 2016 company-operated comparable store sales growth of approximately 3.5% to 4.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
