BRIEF-Telenav reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.23

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Telenav Inc :
* Telenav reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Q3 revenue $46.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 total revenue is expected to be $40 to $43 million
* Sees Q4 diluted GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $0.22 to $0.24
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP diluted net loss per share is expected to be $0.16 to $0.19
* Revenue recognition for sync 3 differs from sync 2 platform, expect transition to result in a sequential decline in revenue for June quarter
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $45.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.