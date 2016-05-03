BRIEF-REG-ESCO Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 REG-ESCO Technologies Inc
* REG-ESCO announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.45 excluding items
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 sales $139 million versus i/b/e/s view $137.1 million
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.31 to $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 2016 orders were $130 million which resulted in an ending backlog of $328 million at march 31, 2016
* 2016 restructuring actions are substantially complete as of march 31, 2016
* Approximately $2 million of pretax costs are expected to be incurred during q3 2016
* Management now expects 2016 eps - as adjusted to be in range of $1.95 to $2.02 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $137.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect restructuring actions, when implemented, to result in test business ebit margins increasing into low-to-mid teens
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.