BRIEF-XPO Logistics Q1 loss per share $0.21

May 3 XPO Logistics Inc :

* XPO Logistics announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms full year targets for adjusted ebitda of $1.25 billion in 2016 and $1.7 billion in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

