公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Usana Health Sciences posts Q1 EPS of $1.77

May 4 Usana Health Sciences Inc

* Usana Health Sciences reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.77

* Q1 sales $240.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $244 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterates 2016 outlook

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $8.04, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

