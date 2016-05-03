版本:
BRIEF-Ramco-Gershenson posts Q1 FFO of $0.34 per share

May 4 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust reports financial and operating results for the first quarter 2016

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.32 to $1.38

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.34

* Q1 FFO per share $0.34

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

