BRIEF-National Capital Bank of Washington posts Q1 EPS of $6.32

May 4 National Capital Bank Of Washington

* The National Capital Bank of Washington reports first quarter earnings and appointment of executive officers

* Q1 earnings per share $6.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

