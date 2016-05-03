BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.40

May 3 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
:
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions reports first quarter of
2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue $385 million versus i/b/e/s view $383.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* 20% for 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $1.58
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees adjusted net income growth in 2016 in range of 15-17%
* Sees diluted adjusted earnings per common share growth in
range of 18-20% for 2016
