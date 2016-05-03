版本:
BRIEF-Zendesk reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30

May 3 Zendesk Inc

* Zendesk announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $68.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $71 million to $73 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $300 million to $305 million

* Sees Q2 GAAP-operating loss of $28.0 - 29.0 million

* Sees GAAP operating loss of $111.0 - 112.0 mln for FY 2016

* GAAP operating loss of $27.0 - 28.0 million

* Q2 revenue view $70.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GAAP operating loss of $7.5 - 8.5 million

* FY2016 revenue view $295.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

