BRIEF-Oneok Q1 net income per diluted share $0.40

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Oneok Announces First
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly net income per diluted share $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We anticipate significant ethane recovery to begin in early 2017"
* Oneok partners is maintaining 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of about $1.88 billion and DCF guidance of approximately $1.39 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.