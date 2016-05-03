版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-US Ecology Inc closes acquisition of Environmental Services Inc

May 3 US Ecology Inc

* US Ecology Inc closes acquisition of Ontario, Canada-based Environmental Services Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

