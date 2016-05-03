BRIEF-North American Energy Partners reports Q1 earnings $0.19/share

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 North American Energy Partners Inc
* North American Energy Partners announces results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 revenue fell 7.8 percent to C$78.5 million
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.19
* "All dollar amounts discussed are in canadian dollars" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.