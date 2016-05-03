版本:
BRIEF-North American Energy Partners reports Q1 earnings $0.19/share

May 3 North American Energy Partners Inc

* North American Energy Partners announces results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue fell 7.8 percent to C$78.5 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.19

* "All dollar amounts discussed are in canadian dollars" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

