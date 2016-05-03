版本:
BRIEF-ManpowerGroup increases dividend 8 percent

May 3 ManpowerGroup Inc

* ManpowerGroup increases dividend 8 percent

* Declared a semi-annual dividend of 86 cents per share, an 8 percent increase from most recent dividend of 80 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

