BRIEF-Cooper-Standard Holdings Q1 earnings per share $1.64

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
* Cooper standard reports record quarterly results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.54
* Q1 earnings per share $1.64
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $812.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.71, revenue view $3.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirmed its 2016 full year outlook
* Quarterly sales $862.5 million versus $800.05 million
* Reaffirmed its 2016 full year outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
