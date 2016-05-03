版本:
2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Cooper-Standard Holdings Q1 earnings per share $1.64

May 3 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc

* Cooper standard reports record quarterly results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.54

* Q1 earnings per share $1.64

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $812.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.71, revenue view $3.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says reaffirmed its 2016 full year outlook

* Quarterly sales $862.5 million versus $800.05 million

* Reaffirmed its 2016 full year outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

