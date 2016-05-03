版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Synergy resources corporation announces public offering of common stock

May 3 Synergy Resources Corp

* Synergy resources corporation announces public offering of common stock

* Intends to offer for sale 45 million shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

