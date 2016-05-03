BRIEF-Lydall Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.54

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Lydall Inc :
* Lydall announces financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 sales rose 1.9 percent to $129.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $130.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly gross margin increased 340 basis points to 25.0% compared to adjusted gross margin of 21.6% in q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.