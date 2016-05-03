BRIEF-Innospec Q1 earnings per share $0.77

May 3 Innospec Inc :
* Innospec reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.77
* Q1 sales fell 21 percent to $212.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $252.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-gaap eps was $0.93 per diluted share
* Company also announced an increase in its semi-annual
dividend to $0.33 per common share for first half of 2016
