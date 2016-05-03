BRIEF-Dynegy inc - qtrly loss per share $0.13

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Dynegy Inc
* Dynegy announces 2016 first quarter results affirms 2016 guidance
* Qtrly revenue $1,123 million versus $632 million
* 2016 q1 operating income for gas was $120 million, compared to $52 million for same period in 2015
* Mild winter weather during q1 impacted both our energy volumes and power prices across key markets
* Qtrly loss per share $0.13
* 2016 Q1 operating income for coal was $54 million, compared to $7 million for same period in 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.46, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of march 31, 2016, dynegy's total available liquidity was $1.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.