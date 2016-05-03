版本:
BRIEF-Continental Gold Inc announces $25 million bought deal

May 3 Continental Gold Inc

* Continental Gold announces $25 million bought deal

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 10,000,000 units of company at a price of $2.50 per unit

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund exploration and development expenditures at buritica project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

