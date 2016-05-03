版本:
BRIEF-Dominion General enters into share purchase pact with Hampton Equity

May 3 Dominion General

* Dominion General Investment Corporation enters into share purchase agreement relating to proposed qualifying transaction with Hampton Equity Partners Limited

* Transaction structured as reverse take-over and as result hampton will become subsidiary of dominion at time of completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

