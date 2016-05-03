BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q1 earnings per share $0.08

May 3 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Supernus announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $43.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $45.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year 2016, company reiterates its expectation that net product sales will range from $200 million to $210 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $207.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company remains on track to have data available from phase iii program for spn-810

* Q1 2016 product prescriptions totaled 114,773, representing a 49.7% increase over q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: