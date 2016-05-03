BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q1 earnings per share $0.08

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Supernus announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $43.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $45.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For full year 2016, company reiterates its expectation that net product sales will range from $200 million to $210 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $207.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company remains on track to have data available from phase iii program for spn-810
* Q1 2016 product prescriptions totaled 114,773, representing a 49.7% increase over q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
