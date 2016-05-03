BRIEF-Comerica appoints David Duprey as chief financial officer

May 3 Comerica Inc

* David e. Duprey named chief financial officer of Comerica

* Comerica Inc says Duprey succeeds Karen L. Parkhill , vice chairman and chief financial officer, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities

* Comerica inc says duprey succeeds Karen L. Parkhill , vice chairman and chief financial officer, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities