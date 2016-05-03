版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Marketaxess- trading volume for April of $111.6 billion

May 3 Marketaxess Holdings

* Marketaxess announces monthly volume statistics for April 2016

* Total monthly trading volume for April of $111.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

