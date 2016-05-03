BRIEF-SL industries Q1 EPS $0.53 from continuing operations

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 SL Industries Inc
* SL industries announces 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 sales $49.5 million versus $46.7 million
* Year 2016 net sales of $193 million to $236 million
* Sees Q2 net sales in ranges of $50 million to $56 million
* SL industries sees fy 2016 EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $22.7 million to $27.7 million, and $25.0 million to $30.0 million, respectively
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.