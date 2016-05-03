版本:
2016年 5月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-SL industries Q1 EPS $0.53 from continuing operations

May 3 SL Industries Inc

* SL industries announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 sales $49.5 million versus $46.7 million

* Year 2016 net sales of $193 million to $236 million

* Sees Q2 net sales in ranges of $50 million to $56 million

* SL industries sees fy 2016 EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $22.7 million to $27.7 million, and $25.0 million to $30.0 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

