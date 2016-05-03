BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says Q1 loss per share C$0.11

May 3 Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Savanna energy services Corp. announces first quarter 2016
results and continued debt reduction
* Q1 loss per share C$0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue C$93.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$90.2
million
* Amendment reduced size of total facility from $250 million
to $150 million
* Reduction in size of facility will also lower stand-by
costs going forward on undrawn $100 million
* In Q1 2016, Savanna amended credit agreement governing its
senior secured revolving credit facility
* Amendment restricted company's ability to make dividend
payments or share buy-backs until February 2018
* Annualized cost savings from restructuring efforts now
expected to be about $58 million relative to co's 2014 exit
run-rate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)