BRIEF-MDU Resources Group says Q1 earnings per share of $0.13

May 3 Mdu Resources Group Inc

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 to $1.15

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MDU Resources Group Inc says reaffirms 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

