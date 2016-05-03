版本:
BRIEF-Hillenbrand says Q2 earnings per share of $0.41

May 3 Hillenbrand Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 revenue fell 4 percent to $387 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

