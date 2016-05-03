版本:
BRIEF-General mills elects Jorge Uribe to board

May 3 General Mills Inc

* General mills elects Jorge Uribe to board of directors

* Uribe retired in 2015 from his role as global productivity and organization transformation officer at procter & gamble Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

